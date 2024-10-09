Paso Robles voters to consider half-cent sales tax measure on November ballot

Next month, voters in Paso Robles will decide whether to continue a half-cent sales tax passed in 2012.

Measure E-12 is set to expire on March 31, 2025. Measure I-24 would extend it.

“It would, if approved, continue a half-cent sales tax that goes directly to the city," said Paso Robles Assistant City Manager Chris Huot.

A half-cent sales tax equals an additional 10 cents on a $20 purchase or 50 cents on a $100 purchase.

“If the measure is approved by the voters, that funding is estimated to generate between $6 million and $7 million a year," Huot added.

According to Huot, the money goes into the City of Paso Robles' General Fund to be used for road repair projects.

"They need a lot of repair on the west side," local Anne Bell said. "I'm sure there's some on the east side too, but I don't go over there as much."

Huot says 44 street repair projects have been funded through Measure E.

“If the community decides not to extend the sales tax and that the city council and the community still want to fund roads projects, that money is going to have to come out of a smaller budget," Huot said. "And right now, police and fire make up the largest share of the city's operating budget as a percentage.”

If passed, Measure I would not have an expiration date. It would remain in effect until repealed by voters. That's one criticism opponents have of the measure.

In an argument against the measure included on the city's website, David Nelson also raises concerns that the funding isn't guaranteed to go toward road repairs, writing, "They have budgeted pickleball courts and other discretionary items assuming this measure will pass. Regardless if it fails, they are obligated to maintain the roads.”

Measure I needs more than 50 percent of the vote to pass.