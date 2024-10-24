Pismo Beach mayor faces challenger as he seeks a 5th term

For the last eight years, Ed Waage has served as mayor of Pismo Beach.

After four terms, he’s seeking a fifth, which will extend his role until November 2026.

“Besides mayor, I serve on the Council of Governments,” said Ed Waage, Pismo Beach mayor. “I serve on the Regional Transit Authority. I serve on the Local Agency Commission. I mentioned already I'm a vice president of the County Fire Safety Council and the experience here serving the community in various ways means I know how to get things done.”

Kevin Kreowski is Waage’s opponent in the November 5 election.

“I spent 25-plus years with the U.S. Border Patrol in a high level of administration, so I know how to run things, how to administrate,” Kreowski said. “I think Pismo needs a more qualified common sense.”

Waage says one of his big accomplishments was leading the effort for a new public safety facility.

“We have a brand new fire station and police station currently under construction, and it's almost 100% paid for by tourism,” Waage said. “That's kind of a tourism dividend for our residents. When complete, that new fire station will reduce response times by 90 seconds, and that can be lifesaving.”

Kreowski says he wants to put more time and attention into the community.

“We put a lot of money downtown,” Kreowski said. “Looks good, but it's time to spread the word. I brought you here to pickleball and the basketball courts that are in need of big-time repair. We just spent or mitigated $2 million that could have been used for our parks, but yet it was a case that could have been settled for $65,000. We ended up spending $2 million and that could go to our parks, fix our roads, not come out of the water fund, which I think is wrong.”

