Preliminary results show majority of Paso Robles voters say yes to Measure I

In Paso Robles, voters are deciding on Measure I which would continue a half-cent sales tax passed in 2012.

Measure E-12 is set to expire on March 31, 2025. Measure I-24 would extend it.

As of 9:58 p.m. on election night, 56.04% of voters voted yes to continuing the measure, while 43.96% voted no.

A majority vote is needed to pass the measure.

City officials said the money generated by the sales tax goes into the City of Paso Robles' General Fund to be used for road repair projects.

If passed, Measure I would not have an expiration date. It would remain in effect until repealed by voters.