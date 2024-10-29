Proposition 3: What a 'yes' or 'no' vote on the ballot measure would mean

A 'yes' vote on Proposition 3 means language in the California Constitution stating that marriage is only between a man and a woman would be removed. A 'no' vote on the measure means the language would not be changed.

However, a yes or no vote does not change who can currently marry. The U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states in 2015.

“It takes a proposition like this to remove that language and bring us up to the current day," said Lumina Alliance CEO Jennifer Adams. "And with respect to other things that are happening at the federal level, this just highlights the need for us to protect the rights of Californians.”

Adams says the current wording in California's Constitution sends a message that the LGBTQ+ community is not welcome to the same rights as opposite-sex couples.

“Our vision here at Lumina Alliance is to create a safe, thriving, equitable community," Adams said. "And so this law in helping to protect marital rights for same-sex couples absolutely does that, and we stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ community.”

Some residents agree with a yes on Proposition 3.

“I'm a conservative, but I support the rights to if you are a man, you want to marry a man, it should be a marriage," Paso Robles resident Philip Henry said. "That's not for me to judge. I'm all for it.”

Others said they plan on voting no because of personal beliefs.

“[Marriage should be between a] man and woman," Paso Robles resident Cynde Hite said. "And that's my opinion and my belief. That's how it should be.”

For the full text of Proposition 3, plus arguments for and against the measure, visit the Secretary of State's website.

