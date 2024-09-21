Proposition 32 would raise California's minimum wage

Those voting in the November election will decide whether to increase California's minimum wage to $18 an hour.

Proposition 32 would raise the state’s minimum wage from $16 to $18 over the next two years.

“I have mixed feelings. I see both sides and respect both sides,” said John Jimenez, Morro Bay resident.

For employers with 26 or more employees, if Prop. 32 passes, wages would increase to $17 for the remainder of 2024 and then to $18 on January 1, 2025. Businesses with 25 or fewer employees would be required to pay $17 starting next year and then $18 in 2026.

Francine Esposito owns Hwy 41 Antique Emporium in Morro Bay and says this proposition could potentially harm small businesses.

“If we raise the prices of our labor and services, then guess what? Our goods go up as well,” Esposito said.

But others say there’s a need for wages to increase.

“I mean, it has to happen. We just can’t continue to drive portions of our society into poverty. If prices are going to increase, wages need to increase with it,” said Bradley Zane, Cambria resident.

Proposition 32 would not apply to fast food workers since their minimum wage is already $20 an hour, which has prompted some chains to raise their prices.

“If you choose to eat out quite often, that choice affects your wallet,” Jimenez said.

If the proposition passes, the statewide minimum wage would be the highest minimum wage in the country.