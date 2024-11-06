Race to pass Atascadero's Measure M tight, voters supporting Measure L in lead

In Atascadero, voters in this election are deciding on two measures; one determines the future of the city treasurer position, and the other dictates the potential extension of a 0.5% sales tax.

Measure M-24 asks whether the city treasurer should be an appointed position rather than an elected position.

As of 8:01 p.m. on election night, results show that the race to pass or reject Measure M-24 is extremely tight, with voters supporting the measure leading by a mere 1.14%.

Currently, 50.57% of voters are in favor, while 49.43% of voters are not, according to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder. Officials report that 6,830 individual votes have been counted so far.

A majority vote is needed to pass the measure.

The city treasurer position has been elected by voters since 1979. If Measure M fails, this process will continue.

If Measure M passes, Atascadero’s city manager will be granted the authority by the city council to appoint the city treasurer based on their qualifications for the role.

Currently, the only qualifications to run for city treasurer are that the individual be an Atascadero resident, a registered voter and at least 18 years old.

Five of the seven cities in San Luis Obispo County have already transitioned to appointing their city treasurer.

Initial election results regarding Measure L-24 have also been released. The measure seeks to extend the life of Measure F-14 and continue directing a 0.5% sales tax toward road repairs.

As of 8:01 p.m. on election night, results show that those in favor of Measure L-24 are in the lead by over 45%.

Votes indicating YES on the measure are currently counted at 72.64%, while votes marked as NO amount to 27.36%.

Officials say 7,336 votes were counted so far.

Measure F-14 is set to sunset in 2027. If Measure L passes, Atascadero's sales tax would remain 8.75%.

The half-cent tax would remain in effect until repealed by voters.

A majority vote is needed to pass the measure.

