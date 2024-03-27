SLO County certifies election results; voter turnout above 50%

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano certified the results of the March 5 Primary Election on Wednesday.

Voter turnout in San Luis Obispo County in this election was 52.34% compared to 34% statewide, according to the Clerk-Recorder's Office.

"SLO County voters did a good job turning out for the primary, and we look forward to even more participation in the November General Election," Cano said in a press release. "We are also happy to be able to certify this election more than a week ahead of schedule."

California counties have a deadline of April 4 to certify their election results. The California Secretary of State is expected to certify the state's election results on April 12.

Santa Barbara County certified its results last Friday.

For a full list of March 5 Primary Election results, click here.

