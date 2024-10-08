These kids are too young to vote, but they have a message for adults ahead of Nov. 5

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office is launching a new election awareness campaign featuring local children.

County officials say they are offering a limited number of free yard signs to the public.

Each sign features a local child and a slogan that reads, "I'm too young to vote. What's your excuse?"

"Thinking about the young ones, the next generation coming up and really we, as registered voters, have a responsibility to them, and I think one of the biggest responsibilities we have is to vote," Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano said about the campaign.

Eight local children are featured on the yard signs. Cano says the parents and kids were excited to participate.

KSBY

"We have a few ballot measures from our school districts and these kiddos, they go to our schools. And so again, that's why we're doing it. It's just a friendly reminder as to the impacts of our actions as, you know, active registered voters and what that means for future generations."

Signs are available for pick up at the San Luis Obispo and Atascadero election offices.

Cano asks that anyone who would throw away their sign after Election Day bring it back to the office so that it can potentially be reused in future elections.