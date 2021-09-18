Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Heavy police presence as right-wing protesters trickle in for DC rally

items.[0].image.alt
Nathan Howard/AP
Police in riot gear observe the Justice for J6 rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The rally was planned by allies of former President Donald Trump and aimed at supporting the so-called "political prisoners" of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Capitol Breach Rally Sept. 18
Posted at 10:58 AM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 13:58:20-04

WASHINGTON— In the shadow of a fortified Capitol, a few hundred demonstrators have turned up in Washington to support those charged in January’s riot, but they were vastly outnumbered by the media and a heavy police presence.

U.S. Capitol Police were taking no chances, with hundreds of officers brought into Washington in an effort to avoid a repeat of the pre-inauguration attack.

The fence around the Capitol was put back up, the city police force was fully activated and Capitol Police requested assistance from the National Guard.

There were a few scuffles as the rally started around noon Saturday and one person was arrested for carrying a knife, but no major incidents were reported early on.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month