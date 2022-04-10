Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

In France, it's Macron vs. Le Pen, again, for presidency

APTOPIX France Presidential Election
Francois Mori/AP
A screen shows French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen at her election day headquarters, in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. French polling agency projections show incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen leading in the first round of France's presidential election Sunday. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
APTOPIX France Presidential Election
Posted at 4:07 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 19:07:18-04

PARIS (AP) — Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron will face far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in a winner-takes-all runoff for the presidency.

They both advanced Sunday in the first round of voting in the country’s election.

That sets up another head-to-head clash of their sharply opposing visions for France. Le Pen thanked voters for sending her into the runoff.

Several defeated presidential candidates urged supporters not to vote for Le Pen, saying it would throw France into “chaos.”

Macron, meanwhile, sought wide support from both the right and the left to defeat Le Pen in round two on April 24.

Macron won their last encounter in 2017 by a landslide to become France’s youngest-ever president, but the same outcome this time is far from guaranteed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png