In France, it's Macron vs. Le Pen, again, for presidency

PARIS (AP) — Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron will face far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in a winner-takes-all runoff for the presidency.

They both advanced Sunday in the first round of voting in the country’s election.

That sets up another head-to-head clash of their sharply opposing visions for France. Le Pen thanked voters for sending her into the runoff.

Several defeated presidential candidates urged supporters not to vote for Le Pen, saying it would throw France into “chaos.”

Macron, meanwhile, sought wide support from both the right and the left to defeat Le Pen in round two on April 24.

Macron won their last encounter in 2017 by a landslide to become France’s youngest-ever president, but the same outcome this time is far from guaranteed.