Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during a press conference in a city subway under a central square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 4:21 PM, Apr 23, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office says Russian forces have tried to storm a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold in the strategic port city of Mariupol.

And Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will meet Sunday in Kyiv with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The White House declined comment.

The reported assault on the steel mill came after the Kremlin claimed its military had seized all of Mariupol except for the seaside plant.

Ukrainian officials reported that cruise missiles hit the Black Sea port city of Odesa, killing six people.

