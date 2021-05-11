Watchdog says Capitol Police deficient at monitoring threats, recommends new intelligence division

WASHINGTON — The Capitol Police force was hurt by inadequate intelligence gathering ahead of the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to a new review by the department's internal watchdog.

Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton says the police department has had problems because of the increase in threats against lawmakers over the last five years, alarming lawmakers who are concerned for their own safety.

“All of that information coming into the department, we were not able to triage it,” Bolton told lawmakers Monday.

Testifying before a House committee Monday, Bolton recommended that the force hire more agents who are dedicated to assessing threats.

The Capitol Police force said Friday that there has been a 107 percent increase in threats against members of Congress this year compared to 2020.

Bolton has recommended that the Capitol Police create a new stand-alone division that would gather intelligence about threats and protect members similar to the way the U.S. Secret Service protects the president.