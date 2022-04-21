13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe

DETROIT (AP) — Thirteen sexual assault victims are seeking $10 million each from the FBI.

They claim a bungled investigation by federal agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor. It’s an effort to make the government responsible for assaults that occurred after 2015.

The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded last year that the FBI made fundamental errors when it became aware of allegations against Nassar. He was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics.

He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including Olympic gymnasts.

Under federal law, tort claims must be filed with a government agency, which then has six months to reply.

A lawsuit could follow depending on the FBI’s response.

Last year, gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the FBI's handling of the case.

"I blame Larry Nassar, and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse," Biles said in September.

In a follow-up hearing, FBI Director Chris Wray apologized to Nassar's victims

"I'm especially sorry there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015 and failed, and that is inexcusable," he said.