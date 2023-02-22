5 dead after plane crash in Arkansas during trip to Ohio

Five people were killed on Wednesday when their small Beech BE20 aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The five were employees of an environmental consulting firm, departing Little Rock's airport traveling to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The plane crashed near a factory in Little Rock just south of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department who said deputies were sent to the scene at around 12 p.m. local time.

Local authorities nor the FAA immediately released the names and ages of those onboard the plane. The National Transportation Safety Board will be on site to investigate the crash the FAA said.