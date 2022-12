American journalist Barbara Walters has died.

ABC News first reported that the legendary broadcaster died at 93

Walters was a TV news pioneer who created the popular daytime talk show 'The View' in 1997.

She joined ABC News in 1976.

Walters was the first female anchor on an evening news broadcast and then became a household name years later as co-host of "20/20."

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, said in a statement offering condolences that Walters passed away at her home in New York, ABC News reported.