Bill seeks to hold passengers accountable for unruly incidents on flights

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A proposed bill looks to hold airline passengers accountable for their unruly behavior.

Senator Jack Reed, of Rhode Island, and Representative Eric Swalwell, of California, proposed the Protection from Abusive Passengers Act.

It aims to put unruly, violent flight passengers on a lifetime no-fly list for commercial flights.

The list would be managed by the TSA.

Passengers would also be banned from signing up for TSA PreCheck and Global Entry.

Disruptive passengers would first receive a warning from the TSA and the opportunity to appeal before being placed on the no-fly list.

The lawmakers wrote that the bill will “improve air travel safety, increase traveler protections, reduce the number of in-flight violent incidents, and hold unruly passengers accountable.