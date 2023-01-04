Body-cam footage shows Idaho murder suspect stopped by Indiana police just after previous stop

The suspect in the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was pulled over twice while driving in Indiana on Dec. 15, 2022, according to police in Indiana.

Kohberger, 28, is accused of stabbing four college students at the University of Idaho in November 2022. His white Hyundai Elantra was one of the first clues that led to major developments in the case before he was identified as the suspect.

According to police in Indiana, at around 10:41 a.m. local time on Dec.15 an officer stopped a white Hyundai Elantra traveling just outside of Indianapolis.

The car was stopped for following another vehicle too closely.

As police confirmed, the body cam footage shows two males inside the car. The driver was identified as Kohberger according to police.

The officer released the vehicle after a verbal warning for following another vehicle too closely.

Police said at the time of the traffic stop, information on the suspect for the Idaho crimes had not been released. The officer was not aware of any relation between the white Hyundai Elantra and the murder case.

WRTV reported that minutes after being stopped by police, the same white Hyundai was pulled over by an Indiana State Police officer for the same violation for following too closely.

The state trooper conducting the traffic stop was also wearing a body-worn camera.

Bryan Kohberger traffic stop in Hancock County, Indiana

The trooper discovered they had been stopped minutes before by police and released the men with a verbal warning, which can be heard in the video.

“I’m not going to give you guys another ticket or warning if you just got stopped. Just make sure you give yourself plenty of room, okay? It's all about how fast you're going," the officer said.

Provided/Indiana State Police An Indiana State Police trooper pulls over a white Hyundai Elantra driven by Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 15, 2022.



This story was originally published by WRTV in Indianapolis, Indiana and has additional reporting from Scripps News.