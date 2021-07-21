Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid

Brisbane has been picked to host the 2032 Olympics.

The Australian city was the inevitable winner of a one-candidate race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids.

The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Melbourne hosted in 1956.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Olympic voters by video link “we know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia.”

Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare.

It won in a new bidding format that let the IOC pick a preferred choice early.

