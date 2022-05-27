CDC releases vaccine recommendations as monkeypox spreads

The CDC has released recommendations for the monkeypox vaccine as the virus continues to spread.

The health agency recommends that certain people who are at risk should get the Jynneos vaccine, including:

• People who work in laboratories doing research on orthopoxviruses

• People who work in clinical laboratories performing testing to diagnose orthopoxviruses,

• certain people responding to orthopoxvirus-related public health investigations, and

• health care personnel who care for patients infected with orthopoxviruses or administer another smallpox vaccine.

Earlier this week, the CDC said it was in the process of releasing some doses of the vaccine to people who had been in contact with infected patients.

The World Health Organization says nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease but described the epidemic as “containable.”