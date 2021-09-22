Watch
Charges: Man "snapped," killed 4, then left bodies in field

Matt York/AP
FILE - Picture of a Gilbert, Ariz. Police badge. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Tim Dorn
Posted at 10:15 AM, Sep 22, 2021
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An Arizona man who allegedly told his father he "snapped and shot a couple of people" was charged Tuesday with murder, about a week after four bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin.

Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Arizona, faces four counts of second-degree intentional murder without premeditation.

Suggs is jailed in Arizona, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

On Sept. 17, Suggs turned himself into Gilbert police, the department said in a statement.

Suggs' father, 56-year-old Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, has been charged in Wisconsin with four counts of hiding a corpse.

Another suspect, Darren Lee McWright, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested on Sept. 16, the Associated Press reported.

The four victims, identified as Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, from Stillwater; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul, were found shot to death in an SUV in a cornfield last week.

