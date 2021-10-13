Coachella, Stagecoach reverse mandatory vaccination policy

People who aren't fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can still get into Coachella and Stagecoach.

Concert-goers can now show a negative COVID-19 test that was taken 72 hours prior to the event.

Previously, Coachella and Stagecoach were requiring proof of full vaccination. However, a decision was made to allow negative tests as well.

After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy," a statement on the Stagecoach and Coachella website says.

Coachella will take place next year on April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, California. Stagecoach is scheduled for April 29-May 1 at Empire Polo Field.