Two cosmonauts took part in a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Monday.

Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev spent nearly seven hours installing a control panel for a robotic arm.

The 37-foot arm will be used by future spacewalkers to move around cargo and gear.

A second spacewalk is set for April 28.

That’s when the cosmonauts will remove the protective thermal blankets and test the arm

CNN reports that this was the fourth spacewalk outside of the space station this year.