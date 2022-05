Meet the "Dragon of Death."

Scientists in Argentina discovered the fossils of a flying reptile in the Andes mountains.

They said it had a 30-foot wingspan and lived 86 million years ago alongside dinosaurs.

Researchers said it was the largest animal that flew in the skies around South America.

They believe it's a new species of pterosaurs, which predate birds and are often confused with dinosaurs.

But there's no evidence the reptile breathed fire.