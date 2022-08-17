Drake breaks Billboard record held by The Beatles

Drake has made history. Billboard says the rapper now has more top five Hot 100 hits than any other artist or group.

Drake notched his 30th top-five song this week. He's featured on DJ Khaled's "Staying Alive," which debuted at No. 5 on the chart this week.

The Beatles had 29 top-five hits, according to Billboard. Their record stood for more than 50 years.

Drake made several posts about the accomplishment on Instagram. In one of his stories, he posted a picture of a dessert plate that said, "Just another celebration."

Drake is closing in on other records as well. This year, his album, "Honestly, Nevermind," reached No. 1. It was his 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Beatles and Jay-Z are the only artists with more No. 1 albums.