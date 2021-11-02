Fall back: Daylight saving time to end Sunday morning

With winter fast approaching and sunsets coming earlier and earlier, daylight saving time will come to an end early Sunday morning.

Officially, daylight saving time for 2021 will end on Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. At that time, clocks will "fall back" an hour to 1 a.m.

Those with smartphones will see their clocks roll back automatically. But clocks on home appliances and other devices may need to be rolled back manually.

Almost all of the U.S. will be affected by the change. Hawaii, parts of Arizona, and those living in U.S. territories will be unaffected.

According to University of Washington assistant professor of economics Hendrik Wolff, Germany was the first nation to practice daylight saving during World War I as a wartime conservation effort. The U.S. began practicing the time shifts during World War II, and it's stuck ever since.

While the end of daylight saving time means an extra hour of sleep for most Americans, not everyone is happy with the twice-a-year clock changes.

At least 15 states have already passed laws that seek to implement daylight saving time year-round. However, those bills require the federal government to end the practice before they go into effect. While a federal bill to make daylight saving permanent that was introduced earlier this year has bipartisan support, it has not yet advanced through Congress.

The end of daylight saving means that sunrises and sunsets will begin one hour earlier, beginning on Sunday.

The U.S. will operate on standard time until March 13 at 2 a.m., when clocks will "spring forward" an hour to 3 a.m.