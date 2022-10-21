Federal judge halts New York ban on guns in churches

A federal judge in New York on Thursday temporarily stopped the state's gun ban inside churches.

Judge John Sinatra of the Western District of New York ruled that a state gun law provision that makes it a felony for anyone to carry a licensed gun inside a church is unconstitutional, Reuters and CNN reported.

The ruling by Sinatra, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that Americans could carry guns in public for their self-defense, according to the Associated Press.

The Justice's ruling struck down a state law that required people to demonstrate a clear need before obtaining a concealed carry license, the Associated Press reported.

Earlier this month, another New York judge ruled that the state can't ban people from carrying guns in New York City's subway system, the Associated Press reported.

CNN reported that two church leaders who wanted to carry guns on church property brought the lawsuit to challenge the state's gun law.