Girl in Michigan uses love of lip gloss to launch makeup business

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Aliyah Hughes has been busy building her beauty empire during the pandemic.

The nine-year-old launched LeeLee Kisses with help from her mom in August.

Together, they create organic makeup products at home.

"I like lip gloss," explained Hughes. "I sell lip gloss, bracelets, and some chapstick."

The business has taken off quickly for the third-grade entrepreneur, who now ships her products across the country.

"I have a lot of family here that supports, and my friends, and they tell everyone else, and then that worked," said Aliyah's mother Diamone. "When we first launched the website, I want to say that we had like 20 orders that first day. So she really did good for her first week."

She continued, "We just added two more states last weekend, so 15 states total now [that we ship to]. We're trying to get to 50 by the one-year anniversary of her business."

Aliyah is proud of what she's been able to accomplish, but still has some big goals for her beauty business.

"We're thinking about adding other things to her line," said Diamone. "We're still planning to see what else she would want to do... she's trying to become a millionaire within a few years."

To check out the makeup line, just head to LeeLeeKisses.com or visit the Facebook page for more information.

Janice Allen first reported this story for WXMI.