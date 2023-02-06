Has anyone seen a missing 200-pound Shrek statue?

Police in Hartford, Connecticut, said they hope the public can help find a missing Shrek statue.

The 200-pound statue went missing last week from a home. It’s unclear if the police have received any leads.

“If you have any information of his current whereabouts, please reach out to our department or return him in the condition you found him. The dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely,” the department said.

Shrek is an ogre character who first appeared in the 2001 “Shrek” movie. Mike Myers has voiced Shrek in a number of movies.

It has also become one of a handful of fictional characters given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.