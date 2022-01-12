Jan. 6 committee asks for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily cooperate with probe

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol has asked for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's voluntary cooperation.

In a letter to McCarthy, committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson notes the Republican's public statements about speaking with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

He told Norah O'Donnell of CBS News that he was "very clear with the president" when he called him.

"This has to stop and he has to go to the American public and tell them to stop this," McCarthy said.

Thompson claims McCarthy can provide the committee with information about Trump’s state of mind during the attack.

The committee also wants to question McCarthy about conversations he had with Trump and White House staff days after the attack.

Thompson said the committee would like to meet with McCarthy in early February but added that it would accommodate his schedule.

McCarthy has not publicly commented on the committee's request.