Jay-Z didn't last long on Instagram.

The rapper started an account on Tuesday. By Thursday, it was no longer active.

Jay-Z used the account to promote the movie "The Harder They Fall."

NBC's Today reports that Jay-Z wrote original music for the film.

While his account was active, Jay-Z reportedly gained more than 2 million followers. It was also the only account his wife, Beyonce, followed.

As of Thursday, Beyonce is no longer following anyone on Instagram.