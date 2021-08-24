Josh Duggar attorneys seek dismissal of child porn charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys for former reality TV star Josh Duggar have filed motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against him.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that documents filed Friday ask for the charges to be dismissed.

The motions also ask for evidence to be suppressed, including all statements Duggar made to investigators because they took his cellphone before calling his lawyer and questioning him without his lawyer present.

Duggar, who starred on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," pleaded not guilty to charges he downloaded and possessed child pornography, some of which prosecutors said depicted the sexual abuse of toddlers.

In May, U.S. District Judge Christy Comstock confined Duggar to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as custodians during his release.

Comstock added that Duggar could only have contact with his children while his wife was present, and he cannot be around any other minors, including other family members.

Duggar starred on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

In June, a federal judge granted the former reality star's request to delay the trial, which was set to begin on July 6.

The filing came on the same day TLC announced it was canceling "Counting On," People reported.