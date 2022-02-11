Watch
Koalas in Australia declared endangered species

The marsupials were previously listed as a vulnerable species.
AP
In this image made from video taken on Dec. 22, 2019, and provided by Oakbank Balhannah CFS, a koala drinks water from a bottle given by a firefighter in Cudlee Creek, South Australia. (Oakbank Balhannah CFS via AP)
Posted at 7:49 AM, Feb 11, 2022
Koalas were officially declared endangered Friday in eastern Australia.

This comes as the marsupials continue to fall prey to chlamydia and lose their habitats to land clearing and climate change.

Koalas had been previously listed as a vulnerable species.

A vulnerable designation means a species faces a high risk of extinction in the medium term.

Endangered means they are at high risk of extinction in the short term.

“Koalas have gone from no-listing to vulnerable to endangered within a decade. That is a shockingly fast decline,” said Stuart Blanch, a conservation scientist with the World Wildlife Fund-Australia.

The endangered designation won’t necessarily create more rules to protect the animal.

Instead, there will be a great focus on conservation efforts, as well as a more rigorous assessment of project developments.

The Australian Koala Foundation estimates that there are fewer than 100,000 Koalas left in the wild, possibly as few as 43,000.

About 6,400 of the animals died in summer brushfires in 2019-2020.

The government contends that listing koalas as endangered will highlight and help address threats, while conservation groups argue more has to be done to prevent their extinction.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
