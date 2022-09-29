Lawmakers avoid government shutdown by passing short-term spending bill

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers moved swiftly Thursday to avoid a government shutdown.

With the current fiscal year set to expire at midnight Friday, the Senate passed a short-term spending bill which will now fund the government until Dec. 16, Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, it passed with a 72-25 vote, with all the no votes coming from Republicans.

The news outlet reported that this gives Congress enough time to set up spending levels for the 2023 fiscal year.

The bill, which is now heading to the House, includes funds to provide $12 billion in aid to Ukraine and $1 billion for a program that will help low-income families afford their heating bills this winter, the Associated Press reported.

According to the Associated Press, the $12 billion for Ukraine will allow the country to provide training, equipment and logistics support to its military.

After the midterm election, lawmakers will work to pass a massive government funding package that could provide spending on hot-topic issues, including abortion, border security and climate change, the news outlet reported.