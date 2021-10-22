Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Lorli von Trapp Campbell, of 'Sound of Music' family, dies

items.[0].image.alt
(AP Photo/Craig Line, File)
FILE — In this July 13, 1997 file photo Lorli von Trapp Campbell attends a mass honoring her father, in Stowe, Vt. A funeral home confirmed Lorli von Trapp Campbell died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Northfield, Vt. She was the second daughter of Maria von Trapp, whose Austrian family became famous through the musical and movie "The Sound of Music." Lorli was a younger stepsibling to the older von Trapp children who went on to be depicted in stage and film. She herself was not. (AP Photo/Craig Line, File)
AP21294751243875 Cropped.jpg
Posted at 6:54 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 21:54:13-04

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — The second daughter of Maria von Trapp, whose Austrian family became famous through the musical and movie “The Sound of Music,” has died.

A funeral home confirms that Lorli von Trapp Campbell died Sunday in Northfield, Vermont.

She was a younger stepsibling to the older von Trapp children who went on to be depicted in stage and film.

She herself was not.

The family escaped from Nazi-occupied Austria and toured Europe and America.

They settled in Vermont in the early 1940s and opened a ski lodge.

One of Campbell's daughters says the Austrian traditions her mother brought played a big part in family life.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png