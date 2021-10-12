Matt Amodio's run as 'Jeopardy!′ champion comes to an end

NEW YORK (AP) — All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” has done just that.

The Yale doctoral student won 38 games and more than $1.5 million in prize money.

On Monday's show, Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and came in third.

Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida, is the new "Jeopardy!" champion.

Amodio finished No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only Ken Jennings with 74 wins.

His $1,518,601 win total puts him third on the all-time non-tournament cash winnings list behind James Holzhauer and Jennings.