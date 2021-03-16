Menu

Michelle Obama aims to give a million meals in new campaign

Hau Dinh/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc high school in Long An province, Vietnam. Higher Ground--a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obam--and Spotify announced Thursday, July 16, 2020, that the former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on the streaming service. The podcast will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29 (AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File)
Michelle Obama
Posted at 3:59 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 18:59:47-04

A campaign tied to the Tuesday debut of Michelle Obama's children's food show is aiming to provide more than one million meals to food-insecure communities.

The nonprofit Partnership for a Healthier America is launching the "Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi" initiative.

It's being done in collaboration with Obama, and the production company owned by the former first lady and former President Barack Obama.

The campaign was inspired by Michelle Obama's Netflix series "Waffles + Mochi."

According to The Associated Press, the inspiration behind the campaign comes from the friendship between two puppets who “travel the world exploring the wonders of food and culture while learning how to cook with fresh ingredients.”

Walmart and Blue Apron have jumped in to support the initiative.

An official says the two companies will contribute funds to the campaign, and raise money for it among their customers.

The AP reported that the meals would be assembled by Genuine Foods and local nonprofits will then distribute the meal boxes in various cities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

