More Americans report being 'over-employed' by working 2 full-time jobs

With inflation still high, a large number of Americans are taking on multiple full-time jobs at the same time.

New data from job site monster shows 37 percent of people are doing this.

The new over-employed trend has received attention on TikTok with a growing number of people sharing their stories of working two full-time jobs.

"It's not necessarily 40 hours in one office and then 40 hours in another office. That would be virtually impossible and exhausting,” Vicki Salemi, a career expert with Monster. “It sounds more like people for workarounds for two remote jobs, or one remote job and working at a restaurant, at a store on weekends.”

The majority of workers who were surveyed say it's about the money. Almost half say they're worried about layoffs and need a backup plan.

And others say they want to gain new skills.

"The key is to not reach burnout, and you want to make sure you're 100% focused and engaged and productive while you're at the one job, not thinking about the other job, not being exhausted, not preparing for the second job,” Salemi said.

While having more than one full-time job is legal, experts say, it may breach a company contract. She shared this advice for anyone considering this.

"First, look at your HR policy manual first and foremost, making sure you're not violating any company policy but also take stock of your economics, how much money do you need, so perhaps there are other solutions than an entire full-time job,” she said.

Other solutions could be a side hustle or picking up extra hours at your current job.