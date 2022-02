Astronomers recently captured a giant solar eruption.

The magnificent display was recorded by NASA and European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter spacecraft.

According to the ESA, it's the largest solar prominence eruption ever observed in a single image that includes the full sun.

The agency said that the eruption happened last Tuesday and stretched out millions of kilometers into space.

According to NASA, a solar prominence is a large, bright cloud of plasma that hangs above the sun's surface.