New Mexico directs $10 million to build abortion clinic near Texas border

New Mexico plans to build a new abortion clinic in a town near the Texas border.

The announcement came after the state's Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Wednesday, committing $10 million from her capital allocation funds to build the new clinic in Doña Ana County.

In a news release, Grisham said the new clinic would offer a "full spectrum of reproductive health care," including abortion.

In New Mexico, abortion is legal. However, the Associated Press reported that its neighboring states, Texas and Oklahoma, have banned abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

“As more states move to restrict and prohibit access to reproductive care, New Mexico will continue to not only protect access to abortion but to expand and strengthen reproductive health care throughout the state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in the news release. “Today, I reaffirm my resolve to make sure that women and families in New Mexico – and beyond – are supported at every step of the way.”

Other services the clinic would provide include family planning, prenatal care, and postpartum care and support.

Lujan Grisham has been a proponent when it comes to abortion rights.

Three days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, she signed an executive order that would ensure safe harbor to those seeking abortions or providing abortions in the state, the Associated Press reported.