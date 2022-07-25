New York bishop robbed of jewelry during livestream of sermon

A New York pastor livestreaming his Sunday service was reportedly robbed of between $400,000 and $1 million in jewelry after gunmen burst into the Brooklyn church.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead took to Facebook after the incident to describe the ordeal.

Whitehead told CBS New York that he was about five minutes into his sermon at Leaders of Tomorrow church when he saw the back door get kicked in and at least three men walk in with guns.

According to the New York City Police Department, the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, NBC News reported.

The police department said three armed suspects entered the church and demanded the 44-year-old bishop and his wife, 38, give over the property, USA Today reported.

Police said the suspects fled on foot before getting into a white Mercedes Benz, NPR reported.

According to police, the suspects got away with between $400,000 to $1 million in jewelry, the news outlets reported.

On Monday, Whitehead posted on Facebook that he was offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of the armed men that robbed him in his church.

Whitehead added that no one was hurt during the incident.