At least three people were taken to the hospital in with critical injuries in New York after a tax cab jumped the curb and hit multiple people in a busy part of Manhattan on Monday.

The incident happened in the city's buys Flatiron district at around 1 p.m. local time in an area full of bars, hotels and restaurants, the New York Times reported, citing the New York Fire Department.

New York police were still investigating the reason for the incident by Monday afternoon.