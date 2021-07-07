Officials hunt grizzly that killed camper in Montana town

HELENA Mont. (AP) — Authorities resumed searching by ground and from the air for a grizzly bear that killed a woman who was camping in a western Montana town.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon says a helicopter crew was flying over the area around the small town of Ovando Wednesday in pursuit of the bear.

It will be killed if found.

Ovando is a community of fewer than 100 people at the edge of the sprawling Bob Marshall wilderness.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the bear wandered into the victim's camping area a couple of times before the fatal mauling early Tuesday.

The victim's identity has not been released.

According to the Associated Press, officials are expected to release the woman's identity sometime on Wednesday.

.A grizzly bear was captured by a video camera from an Ovando business Monday.

Officials added that a bear raided a chicken coop before the fatal campsite attack.

Fatal attacks are rare in the region, with three happening in the last 20 years, including Tuesday's mauling, the AP reported.