President Biden approves Florida emergency declaration ahead of Nicole’s landfall

As Tropical Storm Nicole nears hurricane strength, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida early Wednesday.

The tropical storm, which is packing top winds of 70 mph as of Wednesday morning, is expected to become a hurricane later today before making landfall tonight. It would be the second hurricane to strike Florida in a six-week period.

The declaration allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate efforts to respond to the storm.

FEMA has been continuing cleanup efforts from Hurricane Ian, which struck the state’s Gulf Coast in late September, killing 131. FEMA has provided $2 billion in aid to Florida, with more expected assistance.

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 34 Florida counties. The expectation is that Nicole won’t be nearly as strong as Hurricane Ian, which struck the state in late September.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm will be relatively large and that impacts will be felt far away from the point of landfall.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the east coast of Florida, from Boca Raton to the Flagler/Volusia County Line.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for parts of the Florida Gulf Coast and further up the Florida east coast and into Georgia and parts of South Carolina.