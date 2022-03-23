Report: Half of women of color making less than $15 per hour

A new study by Oxfam America found that half of women of color earn less than $15 an hour.

Oxfam is an anti-poverty nonprofit organization.

In some states, 70% of women of color earn less than $15 per hour, the group said.

The report found that Latina women made the least – 57 cents on the dollar that every white man in the same position makes.

American Indian women make 60 cents on the dollar and Black women are paid 64 cents on the dollar.

Gina Cummings, Vice President of Advocacy, Alliances and Policy for Oxfam America, said that low wages during a time when inflation is surging and gas prices are going up, “this is nothing short of an emergency.”

In the report, Oxfam called on Congress to pass the Raise the Wage Act and create a universal minimum wage.

It also called on Congress to create wage increases in relation to inflation.

Oxfam also wants the federal government to subsidize child care, as it is one of the “most underpaid professions” in the country.