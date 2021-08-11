Watch
Senate nears OK of Dems' $3.5T budget, despite GOP attacks

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Posted at 11:43 PM, Aug 10, 2021
Democrats are nudging toward Senate approval their $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health and environment programs.

Passage seems inevitable, but Republicans have unleashed an avalanche of amendments aimed at making their rivals pay a price in next year’s elections.

The House is expected to give the fiscal blueprint final congressional approval in two weeks.

Budget passage would inoculate a subsequent bill actually enacting the specific policy changes from a Senate filibuster that would otherwise kill it.

Republicans argue that the Democratic proposals would waste money, raise economy-wounding taxes and fuel inflation.

