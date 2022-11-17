Son finds letter from music store to mother after struggling to pay trumpet rental

A son shared an old letter he found addressed to his mother from a music store owner forgiving her debt for her son's trumpet.

The letter, dated Dec. 17, 2009, and from a Allegro Music Centre, Inc. in Casselberry, Fl said "You do not have to pay me any more for the trumpet. It is yours to play."

A Reddit user named Jacques said they still have the trumpet and is currently teaching themself piano.

Jacques told commenters on Reddit that the move enabled the creation of a fundraiser that garnered $3,000 for music programs in "impoverished areas."

An image of the letter was shared, addressed to their mother, Tekethia Ruffin. In the letter James W. Jones, president and founder of Allegro Music Centre, wrote, "I have decided to forgive the rent on Jacques' trumpet...if Jacques' drops out of band and stops playing the trumpet, will you return it to me so I can give it to some other deserving student?"

"I have been through bad times like you...tough times never last, tough people do."

"Maybe you can help some other student someday."

A Reddit commenter said, "I hope James was informed so he could see how much his gesture of good will grew."