Southwest Airlines surprises passengers with ukuleles on flight from California to Hawaii

Passengers on a recent Southwest Airlines airplane were given a free ukulele and in-flight lessons.

It may sound cool in theory, but according to USA Today, it's something that has divided social media users.

The moment happened on a Sept. 16 flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu, Hawaii, USA Today reported.

On its social media pages, Southwest shared a picture of the ukuleles sitting in travelers' seats.

"We teamed up with Guitar Center to surprise a flight full of customers flying out of Long Beach with a ukulele and a lesson. By the time they arrived in Honolulu, they were pros," Southwest said in a tweet.

We teamed up with @guitarcenter to surprise a flight full of Customers flying out of Long Beach with a ukulele and a lesson. By the time they arrived in Honolulu they were pros. pic.twitter.com/XsEx10sRJK — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 20, 2022

According to USA Today, Los Angeles-based musician Aryyzona also performed on the flight.

Once Southwest posted about the promotion online a few days later, the reaction was mixed, USA Today reported.

A Southwest spokesperson told the news outlet that Twitter users weren't keen on it, but Instagram users liked it.

For those who may have thought the event lasted the entire flight, Southwest reassured everyone that the instruments were put away after 20 minutes "since they had already mastered how to play."