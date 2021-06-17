Watch
Texas governor plans to use state funds, crowdsourcing to build border wall

Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - In this March 11, 2019, file photo, construction crews replace a section of the primary wall separating San Diego, above right, and Tijuana, Mexico, below left, seen from Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration says it will begin work to address flooding and soil erosion risks from the unfinished wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. It also began providing answers on how it will use unspent money from shutting down one of President Donald Trump's signature domestic projects. The Defense Department says it will use unobligated money for military construction projects for its initial purpose. The repair work will take place in Texas' Rio Grande Valley and San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 20:18:05-04

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is starting to share details of his plan to build more border wall between his state and Mexico.

On Wednesday, Abbott said he would use $250 million in state funds as a "down payment" and is starting the hiring process for a program manager. The Texas Facilities Commission will be handling the hiring.

He also said he plans on crowdsourcing for further financing to start the project, telling a podcast recently he will solicit donations from across the country.

"Texas will build a border wall in our state to help secure our border," Abbott said.

The final cost is unclear at this time, and so is the length or extent of fortifications to be built.

Texas has 1,200 miles of border with Mexico.

"My belief based upon conversations that I've already had is that the combination of state land as well as volunteer land will yield hundreds of miles to build a border wall in Texas," he said.

The move comes in the wake of an ongoing political fight between Abbott and the Biden administration over immigration and how to handle migrants who arrive at the Texas-Mexico border.

