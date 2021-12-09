Trombone group invites new musicians to join Christmas concerts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Each Christmas season, the Bare Bones Trombone choir invites any and all trombonists to join the group.

They all come together to put on "Trombone Christmas," a series of events in Colorado.

"I mean, it's just a good opportunity for musicians, in general, to find, like, a place to express themselves," commented one high school trombonist joining the group for an event.

The goal is to encourage others to spend more time with their trombones.

"Maybe some children will decide that they want to play the best instrument in the world, which is the trombone," organizer Christina VanCamp jokingly said.

At the end of the day, it's all about sharing music with others as much as possible.

"Music makes life so much easier and so much more enjoyable. Music reaches right down into your soul, right down into the spirit," said Jeff Ader, the conductor for "Trombone Christmas." "And that's what we want for everybody [to] get out there and enjoy life."

