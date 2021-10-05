Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump wants a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in Miami federal court for a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey.

The motion claims that Twitter is censoring Trump and violating his First Amendment rights.

Twitter declined to comment Saturday on Trump's filing.

At the time of the ban, Twitter cited concerns Trump would incite further violence.

"After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in response to banning him from their platform.

Trump had roughly 89 million followers before the ban.

He also remains suspended from YouTube and Facebook.

Trump wasn't the only person who had his account banned on Twitter.

The company also banned the accounts of former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn, Trump attorney Sidney Powell, and 8kun co-owner Ron Watkins.

In March, Trump's former spokesperson Jason Miller told Fox News that the former president would be launching his own social media network.

A blog, "From the Desk of Donald Trump," was launched on May 4 but was shut down in June.